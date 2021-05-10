SENTINEL STAFF REPORTS
The 29th annual Taste of Douglasville is set for this coming Saturday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center on Campbellton St.
In the past, Church St. and O’Neal Plaza in downtown Douglasville would have been packed with vendors and citizens tasting the offerings from local restaurants. But due to COVID-19, the event is being scaled back this year.
The lawn area at the arts center will be filled with handmade arts and crafts and better living vendors as well as a few food trucks, according to the CAC. Additionally, Special Kids Korner activity bags will be given out to keep the little ones entertained.
Restaurant Tasting Booklets are being sold for $40 each. Each booklet will have a wide variety of food tickets offering free food items from local restaurants valued at over $170, according to the CAC. The Tasting Booklets will be sold during the Taste of Douglasville. They can also be purchased from the arts center now through May 21 at the CAC.
There will be special added bonus “Day of Only” vouchers to redeem this Saturday during the Taste of Douglasville featuring the food trucks.
Visit the CAC website at http://artsdouglas.org/taste-of-douglasville/ to purchase a booklet or drop by the arts center to pick one up in person.
Some of the restaurants featured in the booklet include The Blu Rose Bistro, Broad Street, Butter’d Udder, Chick-Fil-A, Farmer’s Table, Hooters, Iced and Topped, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Olive Garden, Pheasant Blue Restaurant, Red Lobster, Sprinkles Donuts, Gabe’s Downtown, Hudson’s Hickory House, The Vine Café & Market, Bojangles, and Shane’s Rib Shack.
Taste of Douglasville 2021 is the Cultural Arts Council’s largest fundraising event. Each year, participants not only enjoy Taste of Douglasville, but they also help the Cultural Arts Council support school programs reaching local students, providing affordable spring and summer art camps in county and city parks, free Family ArtsVentures curricula-based school performances, critically acclaimed gallery exhibits at the historic Roberts-Mozley House, and many more special events like the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. Admission is free to attend this activity-packed event.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) will be taking the utmost precautionary measures to keep our participants and community safe. The CAC said it will continue to stay up to date on best practices put forth by the state and will adjust as needed.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
