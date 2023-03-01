Three Douglas County elected officials indicted last week aren’t expected to get any help with their legal bills from taxpayers.
The Board of Commissioners approved a policy last November to provide for payment of “reasonable attorney’s fees” by the county “in connection with the defense of civil, criminal, or quasi-criminal actions.”
However, the policy explicitly excludes payment of legal fees “if the Claim involves allegations of theft, dishonesty, embezzlement, or like crimes with respect to the property or money of or in which the County has an interest.”
That exclusion reportedly includes “bid-rigging,” for which Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones, District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell and Tax Commissioner Greg Baker were indicted last Friday in a case involving a 2018 janitorial contract. Jones was also indicted for lying to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The BOC voted 4-0 at its Nov. 29 meeting to approve the policy; Mitchell was not present for the vote.
Jones, Mitchell, Baker and two others charged — former county Purchasing Director Bill Peacock and Anthony Knight, the owner of S&A Express, the company at the center of the case — still had not been booked in the county jail as of Sentinel press time Wednesday.
Local government officials have racked up some big legal bills in recent years. The county and its insurance company reportedly paid out over $170,000 related to lawsuits involving District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson after he blocked what he thought were unfavorable people on his Facebook page in 2020. That case ultimately wound up in federal court.
The county is also helping pay the legal bills for Probate Judge Christina Peterson, who faces ethics charges from the Judicial Qualifications Commission. A hearing has been scheduled for March 17 in Fulton County in the case involving Peterson and the JQC.
As for Jones, Mitchell and Baker, Gov. Brian Kemp will appoint a separate review commission for each elected official in the coming days that could recommend any or all of the officials be suspended if the commission “determines that the indictment relates to and adversely affects the administration of office,” according to state law. Kemp could suspend any of the officials “immediately” if the commission recommends it.
A spokesperson for Kemp said in an email last week that, “the governor respects procedure and that type of decision will not be made until after the appropriate review process mandated to take place in the coming days is completed.”
Jones is being represented by attorney Clinton Rucker, who issued a statement last Friday that Jones ‘vehemently denies the allegations’ in the indictments and proclaims her innocence.
Lawyers representing the others charged had not provided statements as of Wednesday afternoon.
