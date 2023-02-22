Douglasville resident Capt. Henry “Hank” Taylor will be awarded the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) “Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award on Saturday, Feb. 25 (12-2 p.m. ET) at the Fulton County Airport Aviation Cultural Community Center.
Taylor will be recognized for his contributions as a 50-plus year aviator pioneer.
“As a child, I looked up into the sky, watched the planes fly over and wondered, ‘could I do that, fly airplanes?’ It was as that point the dream was born,” said Taylor. “I am honored to be recognized for this award that highlights the culmination of a dream come true.”
Taylor was born and raised in gang-ridden impoverished area of Philadelphia, Pa. where few dreams were expected to come true. Thanks to the support of a school counselor, he attended Howard University on a scholarship, joined the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corp (ROTC) Program and graduated with a business degree.
Taylor then served his country as a U.S. Air Force jet pilot, first as a T-37 instructor pilot and flight examiner at Reese Air Force Base, Texas, and then as a C-141 Jumbo Jet Aircraft Commander flying worldwide missions out of McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey.
During that time, Taylor had the distinct honor of flying aircraft support missions for President Jimmy Carter. Captain Taylor also flew an American Freedom rescue mission transporting evacuees out of Tehran, Iran during the Iranian Revolution of 1979.
After serving as an Air Force Pilot, he then entered the civilian world and flew as a passenger commercial pilot, first for Braniff Airways, then Eastern Air Lines. Taylor concluded his professional flying career as a pilot for FedEx Express, the world’s largest express transportation company.
The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award (MPA) is the most prestigious award the FAA issues to pilots certified under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR) part 61. This award, named after the Wright Brothers, is to recognize individuals who have exhibited exemplary aviation expertise, distinguished professionalism, and steadfast commitment for at least 50 years of piloting experience or 50 or more years combined experience in both piloting and aircraft operations.
Taylor is the fourth person from Douglasville to receive the award. Harold D. Coonley received the award in 2006, Robert H. Meadows Jr. received it in 2015 and Donald Ray Dodson received it in 2020.
The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award is named in honor of Orville and Wilbur Wright who were two American aviation pioneers credited with inventing, building, and flying the world’s first successful motor-operated airplane. The Wright Brothers made the first controlled, sustained flight of a powered, heavier-than-air aircraft with the Wright Flyer on December 17, 1903 at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. The brothers were also the first to invent aircraft controls that made fixed-wing powered flight possible.
— Special to The Sentinel
