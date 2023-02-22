Taylor

Douglasville resident Capt. Henry “Hank” Taylor will be awarded the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) “Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award on Saturday, Feb. 25 (12-2 p.m. ET) at the Fulton County Airport Aviation Cultural Community Center.

