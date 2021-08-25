Tracy Woodall wanted to teach her students at Factory Shoals Elementary to play the ukulele. But buying 24 ukuleles so every student in her class could have one isn’t cheap.
So, Woodall did what so many resourceful teachers are doing these days — she created a project at DonorsChoose.org. DonorsChoose connects public school teachers with donors. Most of the time, those donors are friends, family and work colleagues.
But Woodall and 13 other teachers in Douglas County got a big surprise last Tuesday when they were notified their projects had all been fully funded.
Robert F. Smith, Vista Equity Partners and PowerSchool fulfilled over 1,800 teacher funding requests for classroom supplies by over 1,300 teachers at over 670 schools where more than 50% of the student population is African-American. The donation from Smith, whose parents were teachers, is worth over $1.25 million, and will support teachers in predominantly Black schools in and around Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Houston, Memphis and New Orleans — communities that are home to half of all Black people in the country.
Juan Brizuela, public relations manager for DonorsChoose, said 15 total projects in Douglas County were funded, helping 14 teachers at 11 schools.
The Robert F. Smith donation provided $5,955.74 to cover the costs of all of the projects in Douglas, which included educational kits and games, books, musical instruments, sports and exercise equipment, and reading nooks, desks and storage, Brizuela said.
Woodall’s project, titled “Uke Got This!,” received the most money among Douglas County teachers from the Robert F. Smith gift. Her project cost $1,514.20 and she said she had gotten $40 or $50 in donations prior to Robert F. Smith paying the remainder of the balance.
“It was a total surprise,” Woodall said. “Total. I wasn’t expecting it at all. I didn’t know anything about it, that this was happening.”
Woodall said she has always had a love of music. As a child in Gainesville, Georgia, she sang in the chorus in elementary school and moved on to band as she got older.
After giving private flute lessons for years, Woodall decided later in life to go back to college to earn her degree to teach music.
Woodall has been at Factory Shoals Elementary for three years. She said the ukuleles will be used in her classes of third-, fourth- and fifth-graders.
She said she chose the ukulele because it’s a smaller, more portable instrument, making it “great for the smaller hands.”
And she said it only has four strings and the chords are easy to read, meaning it’s easier to play than an instrument like the guitar.
“The ukulele is great for small hands and small students to get that dexterity going,” she said.
Woodall said Mandy Harvey and Grace VanderWaal, who were on “America’s Got Talent,” play the ukulele professionally and have made the instrument “really cool.”
She said many people associate the ukulele with Hawaii. But it originally came from Portugal and it was the Portuguese who brought the ukulele to Hawaii when they settled it, Woodall said.
“It was originally called the machete, but the Hawains called it the ukulele, which means the jumping flea because of the way the fingers move,” Woodall said.
She said she got an email last week that the 24 ukuleles and 10 clip-on tuners had shipped and that she plans to start teaching her students as soon as they arrive.
Woodall said she has had numerous projects funded through Donors- Choose.
Last year, she used DonorsChoose to get smaller instruments like little paint cans that are easier to sanitize and could be played at home by students doing digital learning during the pandemic.
She’s also gotten a xylophone through DonorsChoose. Before she moved to Douglas County, she used DonorsChoose to fund the purchase of ukuleles at her previous school.
Since the majority of projects on DonorsChoose won’t be funded by companies and wealthy benefactors like Robert F. Smith, Woodall said she usually spreads the word about her projects on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. She said she’s even received donations for her DonorsChoose projects on Nextdoor, a sort of message board where people can connect with others who live in their neighborhoods.
“One great thing is that the donors, when they donate, that can be a tax write-off for them or they can claim it on their taxes because it is a nonprofit,” she said.
