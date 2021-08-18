TOTY pic

Six semifinalists for Douglas County Teacher of the Year were named last Friday. Pictured, clockwise from top left, are: Meagan Russell from Bright Star Elementary, Avery Zachery from Winston Elementary, Radiance Ruffin from Stewart Middle School, Tahira Chandler from New Manchester High, Leah Mathis from Alexander High and Colette Bell from Yeager Middle.

 DCSS/Special

Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North and others made the rounds last Friday to surprise each semifinalist at her school. These six semifinalists will advance to the next phase of the competition, which includes a classroom observation and an interview with a panel of judges.

Elementary School Semifinalists

• Avery Zachery, Winston Elementary School

• Meagan Russell, Bright Star Elementary School

Middle School Semifinalists

• Colette Bell, Yeager Middle School

• Radiance Ruffin, Stewart Middle School

High School Semifinalists

Leah Mathis, Alexander High School

Tahira Chandler, New Manchester High School