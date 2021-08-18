The six semifinalists for Douglas County Teacher of the Year were named last Friday.
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North and others made the rounds last Friday to surprise each semifinalist at her school. These six semifinalists will advance to the next phase of the competition, which includes a classroom observation and an interview with a panel of judges.
Elementary School Semifinalists
• Avery Zachery, Winston Elementary School
• Meagan Russell, Bright Star Elementary School
Middle School Semifinalists
• Colette Bell, Yeager Middle School
• Radiance Ruffin, Stewart Middle School
High School Semifinalists
Leah Mathis, Alexander High School
Tahira Chandler, New Manchester High School
