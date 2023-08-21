The Douglas County School System announced six semifinalists for district Teacher of the Year on Aug. 10.
The Douglas County School System announced six semifinalists for district Teacher of the Year on Aug. 10.
The semifinalists were chosen from among the 34 school-level Teacher of the Year winners named last spring.
Those 34 teachers attended an informational meeting in May and completed an extensive application process over the spring and summer, according to the district.
A panel of judges composed of community leaders and former educators read and scored each application, with the top six scorers being named the semifinalists.
Superintendent Trent North surprised the six semifinalists in their classrooms to give them the good news on Aug. 10.
The semifinalists are:
• Jennifer Waits, South Douglas Elementary School
• Julie Buff, Winston Elementary School
• Shemeria Hatcher, Chapel Hill Middle School
• Chelsea Montford, Stewart Middle School
• Jacqueline Roth, FLEX Academy
• Teresa Wellmaker, Douglas County High School
Next, the semifinalists will undergo classroom observations before participating in interviews with the panel of judges.
Three finalists and the district-wide TOTY will be named at the TOTY celebration on Sept. 28 at the new Alexander High School Performing Arts Center.
The system-wide TOTY will also advance to compete in the Georgia Teacher of the Year competition later this year.
