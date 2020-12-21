Mark Teal’s tenure as the Douglas County administrator is coming to an end.
Teal’s contract as county administrator expires at the end of the year, and it was not renewed recently by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
As the chief executive officer of the county, Teal ran the day-to-day operations which included overseeing the budget.
Teal had served as the county’s top administrator for five years while serving under two administrations.
The announcement was made at conclusion of last week’s BOC meeting when Commissioner Ann Jones Guider thanked Teal for his service to the county.
“Thank you Mark for 16 years of dedicated service to Douglas County,” Guider said during the Dec. 17 virtual meeting. “However, to the sorrow of many, he will be leaving at the end of this year. I can not begin to explain the amount of respect county employees, department directors, most elected officials, as well as officials in both Villa Rica and Douglasville have.”
When Teal first came to the county he worked in the engineering department for 11 years and was then appointed to the county administrator by former BOC chairman Tom Worthan.
When current BOC chairman Romona Jackson Jones took office, she retained Teal for the same position.
“I had some time to spend with Mark, and he was honored he had four years to spend in my administration,” Jones said during the meeting. “It was something I had to do, but I did so with grace.”
Earlier this year, Teal was recognized as the state’s most outstanding administrator by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.
“Mark is known as a man of integrity, a rare character trait these days, but a commodity sought out by most employers,” Guider added in her address to the BOC.
Jones said the award will serve him well in his job search.
“Actually that outstanding ACCG award that he has in his pocket, that will forever make him great,” Jones said. “It will certainly elevate his resume. It was because of me making that submission to ACCG and writing a dissertation of the kind of man he is.”
The county has advertised for a new county administrator with a $165,000-$200,000 salary depending on experience and qualifications.
County administrator is the latest in high ranking county jobs that will be open going into the new year.
In addition, the county is awaiting human resources approval of the hiring of Robert Jolivette as the new fire chief to fill the spot vacated by the retirement of Scott Spencer, who spent 44 years leading the department.
Also, the county is still searching for a tax appraiser and an IT director.
“It is getting kind of scary,” Guider said. “I think we have backed ourselves into a corner.”
