The summer workouts are over.
On Monday afternoon, local high school football teams began preparation for the start of the season with the first official Georgia High School Association practice.
With temperatures hovering in the mid-80s, most teams donned full gear for the first time since spring practice in early May.
Monday was the first day GHSA teams could put on full pads provided they had a five-day conditioning prior.
Alexander first-year coach Olten Downs was ready to see his team in full gear again.
“I’m ready to see how the guys get after it,” said Downs, who coached at Westover the last two seasons. “We had a real good summer. I think we made some progress.”
Downs replaced longtime coach Matt Combs, who stepped down earlier this year.
Downs is one of two new coaches in the county this season.
Brad Stephens moves over to Chapel Hill from Atlanta’s South Atlanta High after leading the program to the postseason the last four seasons. South Atlanta was the region champion last season.
Stephens replaces Justin DeShon, who took a similar position at Hillgrove High in Cobb County.
“The summer is over,” Stephens said. “We have worked hard all summer.”
After a summer of uncertainty in 2020, teams were able to hold spring drills and summer workouts this summer.
Downs and Stephens said it should help as they begin their first seasons with new teams.
“It was real good having some sense of being back normal,” Stephens said. “That fear of COVID is still there, but we are working as hard as we can.”
The players are excited about the upcoming season.
“We have a good team coming back,” Chapel Hill senior quarterback Komari Frye said. “I’m happy everything is getting back to normal. It’s going to be a fun season.”
Alexander senior quarterback Donovan Hoskins said that spring and summer workouts helped the players get to know the new coaching staff.
“We have a lot of high expectations,” Hoskins said. “It was great that we got to do more with the coaching staff this time.”
