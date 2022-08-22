Teams open season with big wins

Douglas County players celebrate a touchdown in last week’s season opening win over Lithia Springs.

 Amani Billups/Special to the Sentinel

Alexander and Chapel Hill got shutout wins while Douglas County picked up a victory on its oldest rival in the opening week of the new season.

Alexander opened the season at home with a 48-0 win over Riverwood while Chapel Hill defeated Stone Mountain 17-0 at home.

Trending Videos