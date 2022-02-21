A Douglasville teenager has been arrested for his role in a fight at a high school basketball game.
Tayviere Clay, 18, was one of seven suspects in a fight that occurred Jan. 25 at Villa Rica High School during their basketball game against Lithia Springs.
Another suspect was also arrested and released on bond.
The timeframe and identity of the suspects was determined using the school security cameras’ video footage.
According to a report from Villa Rica police, the fight began at 8:30 p.m. when Gabriel Richard, 17, of Lithia Springs came into the frame of video on the student cheering section with an unidentified man with dreadlocks.
The two approached Clay.
Clay and Richard began removing their hoodies and jackets consistent with preparing for an altercation one minute and 32 seconds later, according to the police report.
As Richard walked toward Clay, a man later identified as Thomas Daniels Jr., 18, of Villa Rica, attempted to hold Clay back from engaging with Richard. The two proceeded to make a fighting stance.
According to police, Clay threw the first punch at an approaching Richard and the fight spilled onto the basketball court while the game was ongoing. The juvenile then exited the stands onto the playing floor and grabbed Clay.
Richard and the unidentified man combined to throw punches at Clay, police said. Daniels then struck Clay in the back of the head with what police called an “ax handle” while Clay is bent over.
The juvenile then threw a punch at the back of Clay’s head while he was being held from behind by Richard and Daniels, according to police.
Jahaven Champagne, 17, of Villa Rica then took a fighting stance and engaged with the juvenile and the unidentified man.
Quavion Thurman, 17, of Carrollton, then ran from the stands and threw a punch, striking the unidentified man in the stomach. Thurman followed up with a punch to the head and continued to push and punch the unidentified man, according to the report.
Thurman detached from the unidentified man and proceeded to charge the juvenile and punch him in the head, police said. The unidentified man charged Thurman and wrapped him around the waist. Champagne charged the juvenile, the unidentified man, and Thurman and became entangled.
Charrod Taylor, assistant principal of Villa Rica High School, attempted to separate the juvenile and Thurman, according to the report. Jatavious Shivers grabbed Clay to restrain him and removed him from the area of the fight.
Douglas County Schools Resource Officer Chris Billingslea, while restraining Richard, broke up Champagne and Daniels.
Players from both teams were removed from the floor to their respective locker rooms. The fight occurred with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.
There are warrants issued for all named suspects. Clay is no longer in custody after being bonded out of Carroll County Jail three days after his arrest.
He was arrested in Douglas County on various traffic charges and posted a $2,000 bond before his arrest for his involvement in the fight.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
