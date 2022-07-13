A Douglasville teenager who was out on bond for an assault earlier this year was arrested and charged Tuesday evening with the murder of another teenager near Jessie Davis Park.
Joshua Blakely, 17, faces multiple charges, including murder, theft by receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault and false statements and writings.
Blakely’s mother, LaKeisha, 40, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence and obstruction of officers charges related to Tuesday’s murder.
Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain denied bond Wednesday afternoon during his first court appearance.
Blakely had been out on a $15,000 bond since May 3 while facing aggravated assault and participation in criminal street gang activity charges.
District Attorney Dalia Racine told McClain Wednesday that Joshua Blakely and the victim, along with a few more individuals, was in a wooded area near the park smoking marijuana Tuesday afternoon.
As they began to leave, Blakely and the victim got into an argument, which resulted in gunfire erupting, Racine said.
Blakely was shot in the arm as he returned fire, striking the victim in the back, Racine said.
Blakely returned to his Autry Circle home where he washed his clothing and disassembled the Glock used in the murder, according to Racine.
Racine said he gave part of the stolen gun to his mother.
Blakely called the police and said he was shot while being robbed by the deceased victim.
The victim was identified by police late Wednesday as Blake Cummings, who they described as a 17-year-old runaway from Alabama.
Racine said the victim’s father lives in the metro Atlanta area, but he didn’t stay with him.
During the investigation at the crime scene, another male, Ja’Den Allison, 20, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson, responding to Atlanta news reports that the killing happened inside Jessie Davis Park, told the Sentinel it happened outside the park and that no children saw the killing or the body.
In the Jan. 22 case earlier this year, Blakely and three other suspects punched and stomped a victim in his face and head until he fell unconscious, according to warrants.
The alleged incident happened at Arbor Place Mall near the old Sears property.
Tuesday’s killing was the second murder in the city limits of Douglasville in less than a week.
An Arizona man was killed in the parking lot of the Douglas Commons Shopping Center on July 6 in what is described by Racine as a ‘drug deal gone bad.’
