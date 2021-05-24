A southwest Atlanta teenager is behind bars after being charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from alleged gang activity.
Torodd Woods, 18, is charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, street gang terrorism and RICO prohibited activities, according to arrest warrants.
Woods was arrested on May 21 for a shooting incident at a Fairburn Road gas station, according to the warrants.
The street gang terrorism warrant alleges that Woods is a member of the Young Slime Life Crew (YSLC) gang and committed assault, entering autos and criminal trespass.
The alleged incident happened on Aug. 10, 2020 at the QuikTrip on Fairburn Road in broad daylight.
Woods is accused of firing 9mm caliber and .40 caliber guns into a “heavily crowded parking lot” between 3-4 p.m., according to the arrest warrant.
Two witnesses were pumping gas and three others were entering the store when the alleged shooting took place, arrest warrants state.
One of the bullets struck a 2016 Chevrolet Box truck in the rear, according to an arrest warrant.
Another bullet entered “the hooded sweatshirt” that was worn by one of the victims, the warrant stated.
Woods, who has an Atlanta address, was denied bond according to jail records.
