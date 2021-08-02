A Douglasville teenager is behind bars for gang-related activities.
Nehemiah Jones, 19, was arrested July 23 and charged with two counts of participation in criminal gang activity and two counts of simple battery, according to jail records.
Jones was charged with participation in criminal street gang activity for his role in a drive-by shooting, an arrest warrant stated.
According to an arrest warrant, Jones was the driver in a drive-by shooting at the Millwood Apartment complex on Durelee Lane.
The alleged incident happened between July 13 and July 14 around 10:30 p.m., according to an arrest warrant.
Jones is also charged with simple battery for allegedly striking a victim with a closed fist during the same dates at the apartment complex, according to another arrest warrant.
Jones is also charged with violating the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act by participating in the Real Steppa Life, which is also known as RSL, an arrest warrant stated.
He remains behind bars after his bond was denied.
