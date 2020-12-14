A Thomaston teenager has been arrested on child molestation and rape charges of a minor in Villa Rica.
Jacob Bradley Rollins, 17, is charged with molesting a minor over a three-year period beginning in 2017, the arrest warrant states. At the time the acts started, Rollins was 14 and the victim was 12, according to the arrest warrant.
The rape is believed to have happened in December of 2017 in Villa Rica, according to the warrant.
The Sentinel does not release names of victims of sex crimes and minors.
The warrant stated that Rollins also fondled the victim’s upper body and genital area over the three-year time frame.
Rollins was arrested on Dec. 11 and is being held in the Douglas County jail without a bond.
The warrant listed Rollins’ address as Thomaston, which is about 98 miles South of Douglasville.
