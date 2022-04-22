A Douglasville teenager was convicted on Wednesday for a 2019 armed robbery in a bathroom at Arbor Place Mall.
After a short deliberation, a jury returned a guilty verdict on Batrone Thompson for aggravated assault and armed robbery for an Aug. 30, 2019 incident on the lower level restroom outside of Macy’s at the mall.
According to the District Attorney’s Office and evidence presented at trial:
Thompson approached the victim, a Macy’s employee, from behind and put a gun to his neck while demanding money, wallet and his cellphone.
A struggle began in the restroom over the gun, the DA’s office said. Thompson was able to steal a pocket knife from the victim before fleeing the restroom.
A neighbor of Thompson’s informed the Douglasville Police Department that he was the one responsible for the mall armed robbery case, according to the DA.
The neighbor initially called DPD to her Fox Hollow Court residence to complain about Thompson, who she said was harassing and threatening her.
During the conversation, the neighbor informed DPD that Thompson admitted to robbing an individual in a mall bathroom with a fake gun.
While executing a search warrant of Thompson’s residence, a replica of a Glock 17 was discovered.
Thompson was 16 at the time of the robbery and had been expelled from Chapel Hill High, according to a statement by the neighbor in the search warrant.
Senior Judge Walter Matthews sentenced Thompson to 15 years with 10 years to serve for the conviction.
“The citizens of our community deserve to be able to shop with the confidence that they are safe from threats and violence,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “Today, the jury’s verdict made our community a safer place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.