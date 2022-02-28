A Douglasville teen has been indicted on murder charges stemming from the death of his sister.
Wilson Scott, 13, was indicted Feb. 18 by a grand jury on second degree murder charges stemming from a Nov. 27 shooting in their Vicki Lane home that left his 14-year-old sister, Kyra Scott, dead.
Scott, who is being tried as an adult, also faces other charges in connection to the sale of guns and the shooting that caused the death of Scott, a student at Chapel Hill High.
Yusef McArthur-El, 19, also faces four felony murder charges, as well as charges of first degree burglary, robbery by force, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit robbery.
El and Scott were both denied bond by Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain. El is being held in the county jail while Scott is in a youth detention center.
The incident started when El attempted to rob the 13-year-old of a homemade (Ghost) gun, according to an arrest warrant.
El placed Scott in a head lock, and stole the gun, the warrant stated.
As El was attempting to leave, Scott fired a 9mm handgun in the direction of El that struck his sister in the upper right chest area, according to the arrest warrant.
During a news conference, Sheriff Tim Pounds said that they received a 911 call to go to the residence. However, they were re-routed to the Marathon gas station on Stewart Mill Road.
Other indictments by the grand jury
• Brandon Aiken, obstruction of an officer
• Ollie Murphy, making a false statement
• Mark Dong Lin, violation of Georgia controlled substance act
• Roscoe Chism, battery, family violence
• Georgia Johnston, child molestation
• Derrick White, aggravated assault, family violence
• Kenneth Rodriguez, possession of cocaine
• Krystal Penland, aggravated assault
• Jessica Gilley, aggravated assault
• Robert Hornsby, cruelty to children
• Larry Gissentana, terroristic threats
• Jessica Wyche, aggravated assault
• Alicia Marshall and Edd Stephens III, terroristic threats
• Larry Baker, criminal damage to property
• Jeremy Thomas, possession of cocaine
• Erick Wright, criminal damage to property
• John Schock Jr., criminal damage to property
