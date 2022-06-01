A Douglasville teenager has been indicted for a second time in the past five months.
Allijah Noel, 19, was named in a four-count indictment handed down by a grand jury May 26 that includes armed robbery, aggravated assault and a drug charge.
Noel’s twin brother, Cal’ligah, is also apart of the indictment along with 18-year-old Jason Moreland.
In addition, the grand jury returned true bills of indictment in 21 other criminal cases.
On Jan. 7, Allijah Noel was indicted on drug charges, theft by receiving stolen property from another state and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
The latest indictment involves aggravated assault and armed robbery for a March 9 incident on James D. Simpson Avenue.
The two brothers moved here from Louisiana where they were both out on a $75,000 bond for attempted first-degree murder charges in their hometown of Lafayette, La., according to The Baton Rouge Advocate.
The newspaper reported that the two were arrested in a May 8 incident where a female driver reported that people were shooting from their vehicle and that bullets struck her vehicle.
In the Douglasville incident, Allijah is accused of pistol-whipping a victim while the two suspects robbed him, according to an arrest warrant.
The twins, who are originally from Lafayette, La., took a black iPhone with a clear case and some money from a Cash App card during the robbery, according to an arrest warrant.
The warrant stated that Allijah used a closed first to strike the victim in his head, face and neck area.
Allijah had been arrested in late October of 2021 on drug and firearm charges from an incident that happened on West Stewart Mill Road, according to arrest warrants.
Allijah was first denied bond on Oct. 25, but was later granted a $30,000 bond on Nov. 17, 2021. As part of the bond agreement, he was not allowed to leave the state or commit another crime.
The two brothers and Moreland are currently in the Douglas County jail after bond was denied.
Here is a list of the other indictments:
• Taranisha Miller and Sylvester Sims, armed robbery
• Joshua Smith, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Christian Jones and Rickey Riley, aggravated assault
• Exzavia King, driving without a license
• Darnell Love, failure to register as sex offender
• Elijah Watson, possession of meth
• Humberto Hernandez, criminal damage to property in second degree
• Rikeem Byrd and Robert Jackson, theft by receiving stolen property
• Darquise Davis, possession of a controlled substance
• Ricco Never, possession of a controlled substance
• George Johnston, rape
• Michael Parker, kidnapping
• Zachary Holmes, interference with government property
• Patrick Ekwealor, forgery in the third degree
• Steven Sharpe, aggravated battery
• Kevin Kelly, failure to register as sex offender
• Norteavous Hall, terroristic threats
• Augustine Okiyie, aggravated stalking
• Harold Saffo, child molestation
• Daryl Mote, aggravated assault
• Jeffrey Parker, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
