The Douglasville Police Department is looking for suspects in a mall parking lot shooting over the weekend that injured a teenager.
DPD confirmed that a 16-year-old male was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon in the parking lot at Arbor Place Mall.
Maj. JR Davidson did not give the location in the parking lot or how many suspects that they are looking for in the 6:35 p.m. shooting.
The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to a metro area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Drugs are believed to have played a role in the shooting, according to a news release from the police department. Marijuana was found at the scene, according to police.
Police said the victim and suspects knew each other.
This is the third shooting incident, and second involving a teenager, this month in the city.
In the earlier shootings, both victims died.
Joshua Blakely, 17, faces multiple charges, including murder for the death of a run-away teenager from Alabama.
That incident happened after Barkley and the victim, along with a few more individuals, were in a wooded area near Jessie Davis Park smoking marijuana on July 12.
As they began to leave, Blakely and the victim got into an argument, which resulted in gunfire erupting, Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine told Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain during a bond hearing.
Barkley was denied bond by McClain.
Barkley was out on bond for a Jan. 22 case where he and three other suspects punched and stomped a victim in his face and head until he fell unconscious, according to warrants.
The alleged assault happened at Arbor Place Mall near the old Sears property.
On July 6, an n Arizona man was killed in the parking lot of the Douglas Commons Shopping Center in what is described by Racine as a “drug deal gone bad.”
