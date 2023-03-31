DOUNWS-04-01-23 FIRE

Acting Douglas County Fire/EMS Chief Miles Allen presents 18-year-old Ishmael Glass the Citizens Award for rendering help to a motorist in late January. Also present is Capt. Doug Dickens.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

As a member of the Cobb County Fire Department’s Junior Explorer Program, Lithia Springs native Ishmael Glass has received firefighter and EMS training.

Earlier this year, he had to put that training to use.

