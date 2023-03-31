As a member of the Cobb County Fire Department’s Junior Explorer Program, Lithia Springs native Ishmael Glass has received firefighter and EMS training.
Earlier this year, he had to put that training to use.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 7:34 pm
As a member of the Cobb County Fire Department’s Junior Explorer Program, Lithia Springs native Ishmael Glass has received firefighter and EMS training.
Earlier this year, he had to put that training to use.
On his way home in late January, Glass was flagged down by a motorist whose husband had fallen out of the vehicle on Riley Road.
The man was unresponsive and not breathing. Glass quickly went into action before paramedics arrived.
For his effort in saving the motorist, Glass was awarded the Fire Chief’s Citizens Award on Thursday afternoon at fire headquarters.
“We are proud of you,” Acting Fire Chief Miles Allen said. “You’re 18, man that is awesome.”
Glass was hailed a hero for taking action on Jan. 30 to administer first aid.
When the Lithia Springs High School graduate arrived on scene about 5:36 p.m., he checked the motorist’s pulse and discovered there was none. He immediately began CPR as another passerby stopped and called 911.
“In the back of my mind, I wanted to give him a chance,” Glass said. “All the knowledge and training just clicked into play.”
When Lt. Kishawn David arrived he observed that Glass was delivering a good rate/quality of compressions and instructed him to continue as they set up equipment.
Douglas County personnel took over as Glass remained on scene. After the patient got a heartbeat again on his own, he was transported to a local hospital.
“He was very composed,” Douglas County firefighter Lt. Doug Dickens said. “It is amazing that an 18-year-old recognized the situation and was willing to help. He saved that man’s life. He could have died, but Ishmael did what he was trained to do.”
Glass said performing CPR in real-time is far different than classroom instruction.
“It was a sign of relief when he appeared to be okay,” Glass said.
Nick Danz, a Cobb County firefighter and adviser to the department’s Junior Explorer program, wasn’t surprised by Glass’ heroics.
In February, Glass and his teammates finished second in the nation in an EMS competition.
“It is very encouraging to us to see our guys putting into practice what they have learned,” Danz said. “He had situation awareness, and reacted. He has a very big desire to serve.”
Glass’ mother, Yvette, said her son has always talked about becoming a firefighter since he was little.
“I’m not surprised because this has always been his goal,” Yvette Glass said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.