A couple of Douglasville teenagers were indicted for the armed robbery of a man they set up with the lure of sex.
Jamari Bracy, 18, and Nakayla Watson, 17, lured a man to a residence on Tara Woods Drive to rob him at gunpoint, according to court documents. The indictments were among 42 true bills of indictment returned Aug. 5 by the grand jury.
Watson solicited sex for $110 from the victim, and received a $35 deposit through Cash App, according to an arrest warrant.
She never intended to provide the service, but instead was setting him to be robbed.
The victim was robbed of $2,000 worth of clothing and a backpack, according to the arrest warrant.
The incident happened about 2:30 a.m. on May 7 at the residence.
Bracy was also indicted on a possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He had approximately 11 grams of marijuana in a mason jar, according to the warrant.
Officers also found multiple torn plastic corner bags and two digital scales at the residence, according to the arrest warrant.
Both are being held without bond.
Other indictments include:
• Ronnie Smith, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Laten Izzubagbe, false imprisonment
• Terry Jones, aggravated assault.
•Brittany Holtzclaw and John Whitley, cruelty to children in the second degree.
• Rebekah Hall, cruelty to children.
• Edward White, possession of marjuan with intent to distribute.
• Andrew Johnson, aggravated assault
• Kevin Kelly, failure to register as sex offender
• Amber Henry, possession of controlled substance
• Shaneka Pritchell, criminal damage to property
• Elone Rodriguez, second degree burglary
• Jarvis Tanner, fleeing or attempting to elude officers
• Phillip Barkley, possession of controlled substances
• Nakayla Watson and Jamari Bracy, armed robbery
• Timothy Simmons, possession of controlled substance
• Larry Borden, aggravated assault
• Quintavious Davis, Ridge Gay, and Vernon Huff, possession of a controlled substance
• Duane Montgomery, making terroristic threats
• Carlitos Pagan, terroristic threats
• Christopher McCoy, theft by shoplifting
• Javontavius Madison, kidnapping
• Romell Hairston, simple battery
• Zajuan Morris, criminal damage to property
• Brandon Royce Aiken, interference with government property
• David Pejack, criminal attempt to commit a felony
• Kedrix Murray, aggravated assault
• Johnny Rochester, possession of meth
• Kameron Manning, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution
• Kyle Hardrick, theft by taking
• Amanda Byrd, possession of meth
• Steven Hulsey, possession meth
• Amarion Minor, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Robert Todd and Jerome West, theft by taking
• Terry Dials, failure to register as sex offender
• Charles Mobley, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Theopolis Davis, aggravated child molestation
• Mack Anderson, aggravated assault
• Henry Campbell, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution
• Devonte Zanders, financial transaction card theft
• Sally Allmän, possession of controlled substance
• Jack Holley, aggravated child molestaton
