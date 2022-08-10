A couple of Douglasville teenagers were indicted for the armed robbery of a man they set up with the lure of sex.

Jamari Bracy, 18, and Nakayla Watson, 17, lured a man to a residence on Tara Woods Drive to rob him at gunpoint, according to court documents. The indictments were among 42 true bills of indictment returned Aug. 5 by the grand jury.

Trending Videos