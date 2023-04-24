A Temple man has been indicted on two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to a 2022 car accident on Interstate 20 that left two dead.
Kristopher Graf, 43, was arrested April 18. In addition to the manslaughter charges, Graf also faces six counts of reckless conduct.
According to the Georgia State Patrol crash report, Graf jumped out of a moving vehicle traveling westbound that he was a passenger in onto the highway near the Fairburn Road exit.
In an attempt to avoid hitting Graf, two cars crashed, which led to the death of two passengers in a van.
Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene and another passenger was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
The incident occurred around 10:54 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2022.
A witness reported to the GSP that the car Graf was riding in was in front of two vehicles before he jumped out of the car and landed in the middle lane.
The GSP report stated that one of the vehicles swerved to avoid hitting Graf, and ended up in the emergency lane.
Another vehicle, a passenger van, rotated clockwise after losing control and two passengers were ejected, according to the GSP crash report.
The report said several witnesses provided written statements to investigators.
Graf is currently being held in the Douglas County jail without bond.
