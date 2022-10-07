A Temple mother, and her son, are the latest to be arrested in connection to a September brawl at Arbor Place Mall.
The Douglasville Police Department arrested Brittany Sanders, 33, on charges of giving police false name/information and obstruction or hindering law enforcement charges on Tuesday.
According to a warrant, Sanders gave a false name when questioned by investigators and also gave false name for her son.
In addition, three other juveniles were arrested on disorderly conduct and affray charges.
DPD has announced the arrest of 23 juveniles — ranging in age from 12 to 17 — and two adults in connection to the Sept. 3 brawl at the mall.
Several people had flocked to the movies for a $3 movie day.
By mid-afternoon, several 911 calls were made about people fighting in and outside of the mall.
Those arrested face charges that include disorderly conduct, affray, and simple battery.
Nine have been additionally charged with violation of the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act, according to DPD investigators.
When police arrived at the mall that Saturday afternoon, they encountered a crowd of about 200 people, mostly juveniles that were running around screaming while others were fighting, according to DPD investigators.
Only a few minor injuries were reported, it was announced at a Sept. 20 news conference when the DPD announced the arrest of 20 individuals connected to the fight.
During the news conference, Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson said that about 1,500 people were expected to attend the discount movie special.
However, she was informed by mall officials that approximately 3,900 individuals came to the theatre that day, Robinson stated during the news conference.
Sanders is free on a $4,000 bond that was posted on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.