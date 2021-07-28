A Temple woman was among 22 criminal cases the Douglas County grand jury returned true bills of indictment on last week.
Michele Aiken, 50, was indicted on two counts of identity fraud and four counts of exploitation of an elderly person stemming from a three-year period.
Aiken is accused using an elderly women’s birthdate and Social Security number to obtain and use several credit cards, purchase a travel trailer, obtain a mortgage and withdraw money from her checking account, according to the six-count indictment.
According to the indictment, Aiken allegedly withdrew $50,007 from the victim’s Bank of North Georgia account by writing checks out to herself and cash from Nov. 7, 2017 through Sept. 17, 2018.
Aiken is also accused of using the victim’s Sam’s Club and USAA credit cards to make purchases, according to the indictment.
Aiken also used the victim’s identity to obtain a $100,000 mortgage on the victim’s home, the indictment stated.
She used the proceeds to make payments on a Discover Card she had obtained through using the victim’s identity, according to the indictment.
Aiken made Discover Card payments totaling $41,807.14, from Nov. 1, 2017 through Oct. 17, 2018, according to the indictment.
True bills were also returned in the following cases:
• Elbert Patterson, aggravated assault
• Amanda Glass, Jarvis Horne and Tracy Martin, sale of meth
• Talore Blackford, possession of firearm by convicted felon
• Michael Crowe and William Weaver, theft by shoplifting
• Jessica Maxwell, exploitation of elder
• Jessica Brown, Justin Scott and James Nash, possession of a controlled substance
• Treale Byrd and Jarvis Horne, possession of firearm by convicted felon
• Jason Otey, aggravated battery
• Joshua Smith, aggravated assault
• Destry Carroll and Melissa Sweat, trafficking meth
• Quincy Washington, aggravated assault
• Curtis Steele, trafficking meth or amphetamine
• Eric Parks, crossing the guard lines with drugs
• Richard Williams, trafficking meth or amphetamine
• John Wade, sale of meth
• Patrick Evans, possession of meth
• Destry Carroll, theft by taking
• Derold Owens, theft by shoplifting
• Justin Chappelear, trafficking illegal drugs
• Venus McCain and Joseph Robinson, computer forgery
• Aaron Crew, child molestation.
