New cases of COVID-19 have continued to trend upward in Douglas County, leading to the reopening of a drive-through testing site at Deer Lick Park.
Douglas County Family Practice and Pulmonary Medicine opened the site last week and gives the tests on a first-come-first-served basis daily starting at 8 a.m.
On Wednesday morning about 10 cars had already lined up to get the test by 7:40 a.m.
“We’re trying to meet the need and see as many as we can,” Pamela Willis with Douglas County Family Practice and Pulmonary Medicine told WSB-TV. “We’ve had a lot come in with symptoms.”
Willis told WSB they have been testing up to 350 patients a day since reopening the drive-thru testing site last week.
Testing is also taking place at the Douglas Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at the Douglas Public Health Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Data from the state Department of Public Health shows the seven-day moving average of new cases in Douglas County was at 77.3 on Tuesday, the highest it has been since early February.
And the two-week case rate in Douglas was at 598 cases per 100,000 residents on Tuesday, according to the DPH. On Aug. 1, the two-week case rate in Douglas was at 224 cases per 100,000 marking an increase of 167% in a little over three weeks. Anything above 100 cases per 100,000 is considered high transmission.
The number of deaths in Douglas caused by COVID-19 was at 196 on Tuesday, up from 188 on Aug. 1, according to the DPH.
COVID-related hospitalizations in Douglas were up 56.25% for the week ending Aug. 22, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Wellstar Health System is now posting daily data on COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Wellstar data is not broken down by hospital but rather shows totals for all of its hospitals combined.
On Wednesday, Wellstar reported 638 COVID-19 patients, with 580 of those unvaccinated; 140 COVID-19 patients in its ICUs, with 133 of those were unvaccinated; and 101 patients on ventilators, with 97 of those unvaccinated.
WSB reports that more than 23,000 students and staff in metro Atlanta school districts have been exposed to COVID-19 and are in quarantine.
In Douglas County schools, there have been 256 confirmed cases of COVID since school started three weeks ago. For the week ending Aug. 20, the Douglas County School System reported 163 cases, with Alexander High (28) and Chapel Hill High (21) having the most cases.
Alexander High’s football game at Lithia Springs was postponed until Sept. 10 “due to COVID-related concerns,” Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said Wednesday.
An interview with North aired nationally on CBS Evening News earlier this week on the patchwork of mask requirements in metro Atlanta schools. Douglas County made the decision to mandate masks two days before classes started.
“Leading isn’t easy, and I know that the decision to wear masks, that isn’t popular,” North told CBS reporter Mark Strassman. “As soon as it’s safe, we’re going to go back to not wearing masks.”
The CDC reports that 27.1% of Douglas County residents ages 12-and-up who are eligible for the COVID-19 have been fully vaccinated and 32.1% have received at least one dose.
The Douglas Public Health Center on Selman Drive is offering the vaccine free of charge Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ups are welcome or an appointment can be made by visiting https://cdph.jotform.com/211785390102955
