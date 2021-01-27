Text app helps Douglas residents find COVID-19 vaccine

Ben Warlick needed to sign his mother-in-law up to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
Like many others are experiencing, it seemed virtually impossible to find an appointment while combing through several websites.
Warlick decided to put his background in engineering to use to remedy the problem.
He created the Georgia Vax App, which is a text notification platform to streamline vaccine appointment information from various county health departments, including Douglas County.
“My hope is to make it easier for people to get vaccinated,” said Warlick, the founder of the tech startup Disco Droid. “This started out through a personal experience. I was trying to help my mother-in-law get an appointment in Fulton County.”
The popularity of the app has grown immensely over the last two weeks since its creation.
He said there are about 22,000 people that have registered in Georgia. Warlick’s app covers residents of Fulton, DeKalb, Clayton, Cobb, Douglas, Gwinnett, Rockdale and Newton counties.
He is said he is looking to add more counties in the near future.
Residents in those counties can text the word ‘VAX’ to 678-679-0250 where they will be prompted to enter their county and priority phase; Georgia is currently in Phase 1A.
From there, citizens will receive a text when the Board of Health websites are updated with new appointment slots.
“I’m very surprised at how it has taken off,” Warlick said. “I’ve gotten a lot of responses.”
He said he is looking at adding private companies like Publix and Kroger to the app.
A lawyer by trade, Warlick said he uses similar apps to navigate through government websites for his clients.
“I felt that I was in a good position to do something like this,” Warlick said. “The more people that can vaccinated, the quicker we can get through this.”
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the state will be receiving more COVID-19 vaccines weekly. At a news conference, he said Georgia will begin receiving 25,000 vaccines, which is a 16% increase from the previous 120,000 doses each week.
Kemp said the state has distributed 56.7% of the total vaccines which have been shipped by the federal government.
“The Biden Administration announced that Georgia will receive an increased weekly allocation, totaling 145,900 doses,” Kemp said. “Although we still expect demand to far exceed supply for the foreseeable future, this is no doubt welcome news, and we will work around the clock to get these vaccines distributed and safely administered as quickly as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.