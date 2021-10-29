Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge David T. Emerson will resign at the end of the year.
Emerson, who was first elected in 1990, had announced in August he wouldn’t seek reelection in 2022.
But Emerson told the Sentinel on Friday that the lure of getting to see more of his grandchildren convinced him to step down a year early.
“Earlier this year, my wife pointed out to me that I will be 70 years in November,” Emerson said. “She also convinced me that 31 years of service is long enough. We are excited that we will be able to see a lot more of our grandchildren who live in other states. As I told the governor in my resignation letter, it has been the greatest privilege of my life to be able to serve the people of Douglas County as one of their superior court judges since 1991.”
The Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) is now in the process of receiving names to fill Emerson’s seat. Members of the State Bar of Georgia can submit their own names and the names of others. The public is also invited to submit nominations.
Nominations must be received by JNC Co-Chair Vincent Russo on or before Friday, Nov. 12 by mail at Judicial Nominating Commission, Vincent Russo, 500 14th St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Nominations can also be submitted by email at nominations@robbinsfirm.com.
The JNC will interview candidates and recommend up to five to Gov. Brian Kemp. Kemp can choose from the candidate or candidates recommended by the JNC, but he is not required to as long as the person he appoints is legally qualified.
The person appointed by Kemp won’t have to go before the voters until 2024.
The previous chief judge of the Douglas Judicial Circuit, Robert J. James, also retired before his term ended. Former Gov. Nathan Deal appointed current Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams to fill James’ seat. Adams was sworn in in 2017 and was elected to a four-year term by voters in the county in 2018.
Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain will be the longest-tenured judge after Emerson retires and will become the new chief judge of the Douglas Judicial Circuit.
