While tornadoes usually happen in the spring in Georgia, an EF-1 tornado that touched down in Carroll County on New Year’s Eve is evidence they can happen anytime.
The tornado that hit the Temple-Villa Rica area damaged about 20 homes but fortunately did not injure anyone.
Next week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week and officials are urging citizens to make sure they’re ready for weather-related hazards.
“Georgia has seen severe weather happen at any time of the year,” said Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings. “We always want our citizens to be well prepared before any type of weather event strikes, so they have ample time to review or change their plan of action if needed.”
Many residents rely on outdoor tornado sirens in Georgia counties, including Douglas and Carroll.
However, Douglas County’s top emergency management official said it’s important people understand that the sirens are only for people who happen to be outside — working in the yard, playing golf, or driving down the road — as a warning to get inside due to severe weather.
“The biggest thing is these are not for indoor warnings,” said Jason Milhollin, emergency management agency director for Douglas County. “They’ve never been designed for that.”
Milhollin said there are 18 outdoor tornado sirens in unincorporated Douglas County and another 18 within the city of Douglasville. He said the city’s sirens “talk” while those in unincorporated Douglas don’t. Otherwise, he said they’re exactly the same.
The county does a silent test of all 36 sirens daily and will send someone out to repair any issues the daily tests show, Milhollin said. The county also does a full test with sirens activated the first Wednesday of the month at noon. Milhollin said the county will skip the full test if it happens to be cloudy or raining on the first Wednesday to prevent any confusion.
Milhollin said the outdoor sirens are only set up to go off when the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning for any part of Douglas County and not for thunderstorm warnings, tornado watches or other severe weather. Milhollin said when the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning, it will also map a polygon-shaped area where it thinks there could be danger and only the sirens within that polygon will go off in Douglas — not all 36 sirens in the county as some residents might expect.
GEMA, Milhollin and David Nadler, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, all highly recommend people get a weather radio.
Weather radios are easy to program and are less likely to fail than other weather alert systems, Milhollin and Nadler said.
They point out that good weather radios are inexpensive and can be purchased at local stores and online retailers.
Most weather radios allow you to set the county or counties you want alerts for as well as the specific types of alerts. So, a Douglas County resident could set the weather radio to only go off for tornado warnings in Douglas.
“I think it’s the safest, most hands-off thing you can set up,” Nadler said. “And they’re $30 cheap. They’re like 30 bucks. You pop some batteries in there, and if the power goes out they’ll still work. They’re definitely great and they’re very reliable.”
Nadler said he likes weather radios because weather apps, and even the emergency sirens in different counties, involve extra steps from the moment a tornado warning is issued until the alert sounds on the app or siren.
“Weather radios are great because they kind of cut out the middle person and it’s basically weather service warning and then weather radio — right there,” Nadler said. “If you have it hooked up and you have it on the right frequency channel or whatever you’ll get that alert on the weather radio.”
Nadler said the weather service doesn’t control how the warnings it sends out are used.
“We just send the warnings out and hope that they’re getting picked up in multiple ways,” he said. “The big thing is that people aren’t just relying on one way of getting warnings to make sure they know what’s going on.”
GEMA and the National Weather Service recommend reviewing emergency procedures all week:
• Monday, Feb. 7 — Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day: Purchase a life-saving NOAA Weather Radio and choose an out-of-state friend as a “check-in” contact to call if your family gets separated.
• Tuesday, Feb. 8 — Thunderstorm Safety: Learn the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a thunderstorm warning.
• Wednesday, Feb. 9 — Tornado Safety (Drill at 9 a.m.): Determine in advance where you will take shelter in case of a tornado warning.
• Thursday, Feb. 10 — Lightning Safety: Learn the 30/30 rule. If after seeing lightning, you cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder, go indoors. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.
• Friday, Feb. 11 — Flood Safety: Copy important documents, seal them in a watertight container and add them to your Ready kit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.