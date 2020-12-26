Dwight Burke dreamed of owning his own restaurant as a young teenager. And for the past eight-and-a-half years, Burke, his wife Peggy and their family lived that dream, serving up Southern home cooking at their beloved Douglasville restaurant, Burke’s Grill.
But 2020 has been rough for most, including the Burkes. As if the pandemic and all the “troubles” that came along with it weren’t enough, Peggy said, Dwight fell and broke his right leg in June. And their youngest daughter, who helped them run the restaurant on Chapel Hill Road from the beginning, moved four hours away to the Thomasville area in south Georgia.
That led the Burkes to the difficult decision to retire, a decision that was first made public in the new edition of West Georgia Living magazine included in Tuesday’s Sentinel.
Peggy Burke told the Sentinel on Wednesday the sale of Burke’s Grill will be official Dec. 31, 2020.
Stephen Segrest and his wife Annemarie Edwards are buying the restaurant and plan to keep the name, Dwight’s famous recipes and most of the staff.
“It’s been a long hard road (anyone who works in the restaurant industry understands that statement) but also a vastly fulfilling one,” Peggy said in a Facebook post to customers of Burke’s on Wednesday. “We have met so many great people who are now like family. We wanted the restaurant to be a place that people felt like they were at home (could relax but didn’t have to clean up afterwards), a place to come to for a great lunch or after work for a beer or glass of wine and enjoy a great dinner with friends or loved ones. We hope that in your eyes we achieved that.”
Peggy said in the Facebook post Dwight needed two surgeries and months of physical therapy over a three-month period to be able to get back to work.
“After just a few weeks it became increasingly clear that he was not going to be able to be in the restaurant at his pre-accident level and it takes a hands on owner that is very involved to achieve what we have,” she wrote.
“After much soul searching and lots of pain and swelling it became evident that the most Dwight should devote daily to the restaurant was about 6-8 hours and it takes so much more than that,” Peggy added. “He just couldn’t do it and we are both missing our grandkids something awful.”
Peggy said they hand-picked Segrest and Edwards to take over the restaurant.
“They are a long time married couple with 3 kids (much like us) and they share a lot of our values and vision,” Peggy wrote. “Stephen is a great guy and has been very instrumental in keeping us open during this age of COVID19. All we ask is that you give them a chance and continue to patronize the restaurant. He is keeping it Burke’s Grill (minus the Burke’s, lol) and has promised to keep our recipes and the majority of our employees (that was a major tipping point for us because we do worry about our employees and their welfare). There of course will be some changes, most for the better. I’m pretty sure that right after the first of the year he plans to open for breakfast every day and not just weekends (PLUS!) and he will start staying open until 9 p.m. M-F again and plans to start opening for Sunday brunch again which we haven’t been able to do with Dwight’s limited mobility.”
While the sale becomes official New Year’s Eve, Peggy told the Sentinel that she and Dwight will probably still be at the restaurant New Year’s Day because they’re usually really busy with the traditional southern New Year’s meal of ham, black-eyed peas, turnip greens and cornbread.
Peggy said many of their customers buy the peas and greens by the pint or quart and pick them up New Year’s Eve.
While they’ll close on their old and new homes Jan. 15, Peggy said Dwight has told the new owners he will stick around and help through Valentine’s Day if they need him.
“Please come by and see us before we leave and please continue to patronize Burke’s Grill and show Stephen and Annemarie the same love and support that you have shown us over the years,” Peggy wrote on Facebook. “We love you all and will miss you but we’re only a few hours south. Here’s to the next chapter in our lives. We’re only a phone call away.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.