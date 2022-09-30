When 19 juveniles were arrested recently, one of the first questions asked was where were their parents?
The minors, ages 12-17, were charged with disorderly conduct, affray, and simple battery. Nine were additionally charged with violation of the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Act.
Their actions have spurred community leaders like Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks to seek a proactive and positive way to get parents involved to help keep their kids out of the criminal justice system.
The Douglasville Police Department’s upcoming Parenting 101 class hopes to equip parents with resources and information that will add value to their parent-child relationship.
The first class will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the DPD Community Room, 2083 Fairburn Road. Everyone, especially parents, is invited to attend. The cost is free.
Topics such as building family structure, developing parent/child relationships, setting boundaries, the power of the word “NO” and signs of gang activity and involvement will be discussed.
“Training your child begins at birth and continues through toddler and adolescent years up until they get old enough to move out of your home,” Sparks said. “It’s a continuous process, and parents need to understand what the consequences could be for not training their kids.
“When your kids are not obeying at home and they take that out into the streets, there will be consequences that will get them involved with the criminal justice system.”
Sparks cautioned parents to “be parents” instead of trying to be their children’s friends. At a recent press conference, he advised parents to not be afraid to say “No” to their children.
“You have an active duty to ensure that your kids are properly trained,” he said.
Admittedly, good parenting skills are not inherent, and youths have many more distractions than in generations past — TikTok challenges, social media, drugs, and gangs. But breaking the law is unacceptable and will be dealt with accordingly, Sparks said.
Lt. Ken Winklepleck, who leads the DPD Special Ops Unit will discuss gang laws and inform parents what to look for regarding gang activities and the new types of drugs young people may consume.
“Getting caught up with the gang mindset and being convicted for gang-related activities will destroy young people’s lives,” Sparks said. “The State of Georgia laws are very stringent and carry a lot of jail time.”
Sparks said the best thing to do is to keep young people away from gang activities, which would take a commitment from their parents. Sparks said that parents need to know who their kids are hanging out with and not be afraid to go through their rooms to see what they will find. Also, watch their behavior and what they wear.
Above all, get them involved in positive activities. This is especially crucial for those involved in gangs, Sparks said.
“If you want to belong to something, get involved in doing something great and something positive, not something that will bring harm to you, your family or your community,” Sparks said.
Other speakers include Alice Jackson and Tara Nichols.
Jackson is a certified parent educator and co-developer of a parenting curriculum she teaches in communities throughout the state. She is also founder of A Catalyst for Change Training and Development, Inc., an organization committed to building families, strengthening communities, and assisting organizations through unlocking possibilities of growth, change and development, according to her website.
Jackson facilitates a class during each session of DPD’s Youth Against Violence Program (YAV) entitled “Dealing with and Overcoming Traumatic Experiences.” Sparks recommends that parents enroll their children in the YAV program, which is for youths between the ages of 14 and 20, utilize the afterschool programs at the Boys and Girls Club, or attend activities offered through their churches and other organizations to keep their kids involved in positive recreation.
Nichols is a mental health counselor and chief executive officer of the Nichols Center, Inc. who specializes in women’s and children’s mental health counseling and therapy. According to her LinkedIn profile, the business owner and published author holds a masters in mental health counseling and is an advocate for mental health and addiction recovery with a focus on overcoming trauma, anxiety, depression, addiction and other disorders.
A representative from the Douglas County Juvenile Court will also be present to assist parents who may have questions or need information on the juvenile justice system.
DPD plans to hold a series of classes for parents. The next one is scheduled for Oct. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m., in the PD Community Room.
