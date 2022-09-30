DPD pic

Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks — seeking a proactive and positive way to get parents involved to help keep their kids out of the criminal justice system — has started a new Parenting 101 class. The first class is on Tuesday in the DPD Community Room.

 Derrick Mahone/Sentinel File Photo

When 19 juveniles were arrested recently, one of the first questions asked was where were their parents?

The minors, ages 12-17, were charged with disorderly conduct, affray, and simple battery. Nine were additionally charged with violation of the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Act.

