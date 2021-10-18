Brandy Townsend's house has become a go-to spot for folks looking for some Halloween fun. Townsend and her family decorated their mailbox, porch and yard at 4729 Woods Valley Drive in Douglasville off Dorsett Shoals Road with skeletons. Townsend said the house is lit at night and guests are welcome to stop by anytime. She said she loves seeing photos visitors take and asks anyone posting their pictures on social media to use the hashtag #THESKELETONHOUSE. The Townsends plan to hand out candy on Halloween and encourage anyone in the area the evening of Oct. 31 to stop by and trick-or-treat.