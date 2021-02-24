Karen Howard was finally able to catch her breath Wednesday once the lunchtime crowd subsided.
She had been busy processing takeout, dine-in and online orders at The Vine Cafe and Market in downtown Douglasville.
Howard has owned the restaurant since 2016, and she’s been able to weather the hardships caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Business for Howard’s small family business is starting to pick back up.
“Oh my God, we had times when we were not as busy,” Howard said. “We try to give people a healthy food and beverage choice. Our goal is to provide unparalleled service in a family environment. We believe in healthy choices.”
The Vine is among several local business, especially restaurants, that have struggled to stay afloat over the last year.
Howard said she has had to reduce employee hours and implement other cost-cutting measures to remain open.
However, she said food and service was never compromised.
“We do things different,” Howard said. “We are not a themed restaurant. We do cater to the vegan and vegetarian lifestyle. We do sell other foods. We want to keep the community healthy.”
Howard missed out on the first two rounds of the stimulus money that aided businesses.
She is hoping to get some of the $1.9 trillion aid package being pushed by President Joe Biden.
“In order to stay afloat, you have to pay people,” Howard said. “We are a local business that relies on local employees. They need the money for rent, car payment and tuition. We have gotten good reviews.”
In addition to the stimulus package, the Biden administration said Monday it wants more of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) aid to go to small, minority businesses that were squeezed out of the first two rounds.
For two weeks starting on Wednesday, the Small Business Administration will only accept applications for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans from firms with fewer than 20 employees.
“While the Paycheck Protection Program has delivered urgent relief to many businesses across the country, the initial round of PPP last year left too many minority-owned and mom-and-pop businesses out, while larger, well-connected businesses got funds quickly,” a senior Biden administration official told reporters in a Sunday-evening call with the news media, according to the Washington Post.
John Hope Bryant, the founder of Operation Hope, said in a report from Yahoo News these are important steps particularly for sole proprietor Black-owned businesses.
“There are 30 million business in America. Just under 10% of those are Black businesses. 96% of all Black businesses don’t have an employee — they are sole proprietors,” Bryant told theGrio. “There is no infrastructure. PPP doesn’t necessarily apply to them under the traditional rules.”
A fact sheet on WhiteHouse.gov, notes that 98% of small businesses have fewer than 20 employees.
“They are Main Street businesses that anchor our neighborhoods and help families build wealth,” the fact sheet reads. “And while the Biden-Harris administration has directed significantly more relief to these smallest businesses in this round of PPP than in the prior round, these businesses often struggle more than larger businesses to collect the necessary paperwork and secure relief from a lender. The 14-day exclusive application period will allow lenders to focus on serving these smallest businesses. The Biden-Harris administration will also make a sustained effort to work with lenders and small business owners to ensure small businesses take maximum advantage of this two-week window.”
Still, Howard is a little skeptical about the effort by the Biden administration to help businesses like hers.
“We will see if it comes through when it happens,” she said.
In the meantime, Howard is focused on what has helped her business grow the last five years — providing a family-friendly experience.
“Our customers have become our friends,” Howard said. “We have a very diverse clientele. Our main goal is to bring the community together.”
The Vine displays paintings and photos from local artists as part of its inside decor. Local vendor products are also sold.
Howard calls downtown Douglasville a “diamond in the rough” because of the lack of foot traffic.
She is hoping the opening of some other restaurants in the area will help push traffic.
“Right now, our staff is our advertisement,” Howard said. “They are pushing the business. We have a big presence on social media. We try to provide a place where people will want to bring their families.”
