Karen Howard called it a ‘good six year’ run as the owner of her beloved Douglasville restaurant.
At the end of the month, Howard will close the popular downtown eating and gathering spot — The Vine Care and Market — to become a full-time grandmother.
“I’m ready to retire,” Howard said. “We have had a great run, and the community has been amazing. I’m looking forward to traveling and spending time with those five grandkids.”
A new owner and concept will occupy the 6680 Broad Street building.
Trinity Marks, a young entrepreneur, has purchased the building and will move her restaurant in.
Marks owns a small stand called Dreaming Sweets inside a local coffee shop on Broad Street. She will move into The Vine location in July.
Marks said they will add onto the menu and offer desserts.
“I love the atmosphere in this building,” she said. “This is stunning.”
Marks opened her shop last November.
Marks’ mother, Malaika, predicts her daughter will be a successful restaurant owner.
The elder Marks and her husband are both retired from the Air Force and once owned a restaurant in New Mexico.
“She has always sold desserts,” Malaika said. “As a child, she used to bake and sold the items at school. Trinity is known in the community. We refer to her as the niece of Douglasville.”
Howard said she accomplished what she set out to do when The Vine opened six years ago.
Through the years, it has hosted locally produced plays, jazz concerts, town hall style talks and political debates.
The restaurant is where people came to eat, gather or just read a book.
“I’m so happy with all the relationships that we built in the community,” Howard said. “We had support from the community and the government. We built those relationships and offered healthy food options. We never had a microwave in the building. We sort of found our niche.”
It was not uncommon to see business, community and government leaders dining at the restaurant.
Marks, who grew up mostly in Europe because of family military background, said she hopes to capture that but also bring a vibe that will also draw a younger clientele.
“We are going to make some changes,” she said. “I love some of things that are already here. I’m so excited about the opportunity to grow my business.”
