Workers continued to put the finishing touches on the new Douglasville Town Green and GreyStone Amphitheater this week ahead of the big grand opening ceremony featuring the “Empress of Soul,” Gladys Knight, on Sept. 2.
The Town Green was planned as a centerpiece for downtown Douglasville, a place where residents could gather to unwind and see top entertainment. Longer term plans include mixed-use development with multifamily housing and commercial space.
Most locals know that the development is being built on site of the old Douglas County Jail.
But what many may not realize is that if not for the efforts of a handful of city residents 17 years ago, the site would probably still be home to a jail.
Dot Padgett, known by many as the matriarch of Douglasville, was among those downtown residents leading the charge against building a new jail on the site in 2006.
Phil Miller, then the county’s sheriff and currently the interim county commission chairman, ran for sheriff in 2000 on a platform that included building a new jail.
Miller recalled that he was meeting with an architect in his office at the old jail when the twin towers fell in New York on September 11, 2001.
Miller said the plan had always been to build a new jail on the site of the old jail on Church Street.
But those plans ultimately changed after Padgett and some of her neighbors got wind of plans to pass a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) in 2006 to build the new jail on that site.
“We never denied that they needed a new jail,” Padgett said. “Phil Miller was absolutely correct. Yeah, they needed a jail, but we did not want it downtown.”
Padgett still has a box full of letters, fliers, newspaper clips and other documents from the friendly battle over the location of the new jail.
One flier from 2006 shows a picture of the Carroll County Jail and notes, “The current plan is to build twin towers of 5-7 stories each on the current jail site in downtown Douglasville that will house 1400 Local and Federal prisoners upon passage of a proposed SPLOST.
This would be double the size of the pictured Carrollton facility.”
Miller said then-Douglasville Mayor Mickey Thompson was originally on board with building a new jail downtown. However, Miller said, Padgett and her neighbors “got him on board” with building the jail at another site.
Padgett recalls the time in the summer of 2006 when she and her neighbors put up big balloons in the city cemetery next to the old jail tethered at 100 feet to represent the height of the two proposed jail towers.
“Everything they did we shot it down,” Padgett said. “Even put that big ole balloon up.”
The Douglas County Sentinel covered the battle extensively, even running photos of the balloon.
The vote on the SPLOST to fund the new jail wound up failing in 2006.
Padgett said the battle finally ended in 2007 when she was driving home from Atlanta one day and noticed an old mobile home park along Interstate 20 near Fairburn Road. She could also see the new courthouse nearby, which was important in a new jail site for getting inmates back and forth.
Padgett said she presented the site to the county, and the rest is history. The new jail on the site along I-20 has been open for a decade.
“You know, we turned our direction toward that place,” Miller said of the new jail site. “And in retrospect, those people were correct. The jail, as big as it is, with that small amount of land that was (downtown), it would have been … tougher to operate than it is where it is now. So sometimes, you don’t like to lose a war, but sometimes it’s better to lose it than to win it. And that’s pretty much what it was. In this case we’re definitely better off that the jail is where it’s at.”
Padgett recalled the teamwork of the downtown citizens in getting the new jail built away from downtown.
“The idea of having a group of people getting together and making something desirable happen to your downtown — I liked that idea,” she said, adding, “there was no bad feelings or anything after it was all over with.”
Both Padgett and Miller said they’re excited about the new Town Green going on the old jail site.
Padgett said if a jail had been built on the site,”You would’ve said oh, yeah, I know Douglasville, they got a big jail over there.”
Former Chief Deputy Stan Copeland was among the members of Miller’s command staff who at first defended the plans to build the new jail downtown. Tom Worthan was the commission chairman at the time. Padgett said she considers them all friends.
“They all came to my porch after it was over with,” she said.
Miller said he’s known Padgett since he was in high school and that “she’s always been a dear friend.”
“I never thought about Dot Padgett being my enemy or any of those people in the city,” Miller said. “They were, you know, they were my friends and I think my supporters, and I don’t think I lost any of that with them. Even though I was reluctant, you know, when I finally came around, we talked about it, some of us did, and, and I don’t think there’s any hard feelings. I think once I realized that I couldn’t build there, I think we went on with our business. I talk to Dot fairly regularly. And she sent me a little note when I was appointed to this job telling me that she wanted to be the first person to congratulate me and whatever help I needed from her she was willing to give. And of course she’s a wealth of information and usually gives great advice. I consider her one of my dearest friends, so it turned out pretty good.”
