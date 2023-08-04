Workers continued to put the finishing touches on the new Douglasville Town Green and GreyStone Amphitheater this week ahead of the big grand opening ceremony featuring the “Empress of Soul,” Gladys Knight, on Sept. 2.

The Town Green was planned as a centerpiece for downtown Douglasville, a place where residents could gather to unwind and see top entertainment. Longer term plans include mixed-use development with multifamily housing and commercial space.