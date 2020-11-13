Authorities are looking for several suspects who backed a U-Haul through a concrete block wall at Gable Sporting Goods early Thursday and stole several guns.
Blaine Gable, one of the store managers at the longtime business on Fairburn Road, said it all happened around 1:30 a.m.
He said there were two box trucks — including the U-Haul, which rammed the side wall once, pulled forward and then backed in again, busting a gaping hole in the side of the building.
Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson said six to seven suspects entered Gable and stole a total of 37 guns — 31 handguns, five rifles and one shotgun.
“They were in and out in a minute’s time,” Gable said.
Gable said the thieves turned over one of the gun counters in the store.
“It was deliberately done,” Gable said. “Planned out.”
Davidson said the U-Haul was found in Atlanta on Thursday morning but the other box truck and the thieves had not been located as of midday Friday.
At around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, workers were busy cleaning up the debris from the hole in the wall. Gable opened at its normal time Thursday at 10 a.m. and the wall has been repaired.
“We’re living in crazy times,” Gable said. “You’ve seen such a rush on guns since COVID hit I guess with people not knowing — uncertainty and stuff like that. We’ve generated a lot of new customers, but we’ve also generated some customers who aren’t law abiding citizens and they definitely came in and scoped things out and figured out the best place to do this and came in and did it quickly.”
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 770-920-3010.
