Authorities are looking for several suspects who backed a U-Haul through a concrete block wall at Gable Sporting Goods overnight and stole several guns.
Blaine Gable, one of the store managers at the sporting goods shop Fairburn Road, said it all happened around 1:30 a.m.
He said there were two box trucks — including the U-Haul, which rammed the side wall once, pulled forward and then backed in again, busting a gaping hole in the side of the building.
Gable said there were about seven guys who went in and stole an estimated 30 guns, mostly handguns and some rifles.
“They were in and out in a minute’s time,” Gable said.
He said the thieves turned over one of the gun counters in the store.
“It was deliberately done,” Gable said. “Planned out.”
Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson said the U-Haul had been found in Atlanta but the other box truck and the thieves had not been located as of early Thursday.
At around 8:45 a.m., workers were busy cleaning up the debris from the hole in the wall. Gable said the store planned to open at 10 a.m. as usual.
“We’re living in crazy times,” Gable said. “You’ve seen such a rush on guns since COVID hit I guess with people not knowing — uncertainty and stuff like that. We’ve generated a lot of new customers, but we’ve also generated some customers who aren’t law abiding citizens and they definitely came in and scoped things out and figured out the best place to do this and came in and did it quickly.”
Detectives are working with the business to determine the exact number of firearms stolen, Davidson said.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 770-920-3010.
