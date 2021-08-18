Miles Allen lived all over the world during his military career in the Air Force.
Although the deputy fire chief is a Philadelphia native, he proudly calls Douglas County his home.
Allen has lived in the same house the last 20 years since moving to the county.
“All my kids have gone to Douglas County schools,” Allen said. “In the military, I was worldwide deployable. I wanted somewhere to lay my roots. I’ve been here for 20 years, and we are not going anywhere.”
It was actually Allen’s wife, Michelle, who first moved to the county.
She was working in Clayton County and bought a house in Douglas. Allen was living in Cobb County while stationed at Dobbins Air Base when they started dating.
Once they got married, the couple settled into Douglas County, and has never had any thoughts of moving.
Allen has 33 years of experience in firefighting, and was hired by new Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette to join the unit’s command staff.
“It is very prideful to serve in the community that you live in,” Allen said. “We have a fire station two miles from our house, and I’ve gotten to know the firefighters there. I love Douglas County. It is a beautiful county.”
After retiring from the Clayton County Police Department, Michelle is now an adjunct professor teaching online classes at St. Leo University.
She recently obtained her doctorate degree in criminal justice.
“I have to call her Dr. Wife now,” Allen grinned.
He is currently working on his doctorate degree in criminal justice with a concentration in homeland security.
“The greatest blessing is being able to serve in your community,” he said.
Allen said he has seen the growth of the county over the years, and loves the diversity of living in Douglas County.
“The growth and diversity in the county has changed,” Allen said. “The government has changed. It reflects what our community looks like. I think Douglas County is close enough to everything, but still far enough away that makes it unique.”
