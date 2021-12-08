Roman Boylen's acting career is on the upswing after the Douglasville native landed his first starring role.
Boylen is starring in "The Sim Race," which is scheduled for a release is select theaters early next year.
“It’s my first feature film and I’m very excited,” Boylen said. “My career is growing and it's great to see my dream come into reality. I took a leap into the business, and I’m seeing my hard work starting to pay off.”
Boylen saw an advertisement for the leading role on social media and decided to audition for the part.
The leading role is different from the support roles he usually portrays as a shirtless guy on the beach or the bad guy.
“I researched the part and felt it was something that I wanted to do,” Boylen said.
During the pandemic, I-Racing has really taken off.
Boylen has about 300 lines in the hour-and-a-half film, which was shot in 10 days in south Florida.
“I had to learn a lot of things about the sport,” Boylen said. “It was fun to make.”
It was always Boylen’s dream to become an actor.
A former three-time state wrestling champion at Alexander High, Boylen earned a scholarship to wrestle Division I for the Chattanooga Mocs program in Tennessee.
Entering his sophomore year, he begin posting pictures of himself on social media.
Several photographers reached out to ask if he was interested in a non-paying model gig.
After graduating from college, Boylen decided to move back to Douglas County to be near the booming Atlanta film market.
Although COVID shut the industry down for several months, Boylen said things are beginning to open back up.
He said he'd rather live in Douglas County and make the commute into Atlanta when he has to work.
“I still get to see people that I grew up with and be close to my family,” he said. “I have a very big support system here.”
Part of his support system his his fiancé’, Kailee Alexander, a nurse at Wellstar Douglas. They have dated since the seventh-grade and have a June 2022 wedding planned.
“I’m very big on family,” Boylen said. “I still live about 10 minutes from Alexander (High). I think this is perfect place for me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.