In Tonya Byrd’s occupation as business development manager at Gilbane, she is charged with building relationships with clients.
Byrd plans to bring that same skill set to her new role as the 2022 chair of the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
“I want people to know who we are and how we can help be the connection for them,” Byrd said.
As the first African-American female to serve as board chair, Byrd said she wants to continue to build on the Chamber’s commitment to diversity and equality.
“It is very important for people to see other people that look like them and who are successful,” Byrd said. “We represent all the people in Douglas County regardless of what they look like.”
The end of the 2021 was an exciting time for Byrd as she got married, took on a new job and started her transition into her new role at the Chamber.
“It was new everything for me,” she said.
Prior to moving to Gilbane, which is based in Atlanta, Byrd worked for Carrollton-based Ra-Lin and Associates.
Her children attended school in Douglas County and she credits that as part of their success.
Byrd said that the Chamber will unveil its vision for the new year during Saturday’s Winter Ball at the Douglasville Conference Center.
She credits outgoing Board Chair Gil Shearouse with helping lay a good foundation.
“My vision is to take what has been done by Gil and move it forward,” Byrd said. “He had a great leadership plan. We want to ensure the success of our members and shore up our foundation. Small businesses are what drives our community. We want to help implement the resources that are available to them.”
Byrd said the key will be to help businesses continue to strive during pandemic.
“We know COVID will be here for a while,” Byrd said. “We want businesses to continue to strive.”
She also wants to push the county as a force in the state and metro area.
“We are a player in the metro area,” Byrd said. “We have a seat at the table. It’s all about branding. We need to continue to have more of a regional reach. We do some great things in Douglas County.”
