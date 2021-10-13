It usually takes an applicant for Leadership Georgia a few tries before getting accepted. Casey Bethel only needed one try.
The former Georgia Teacher of the Year was recently accepted into the program for young business, civic and community leaders.
“I’m very proud and humbled to be accepted into Leadership Georgia,” Bethel said. “It gives me the opportunity to meet and learn from 60 leaders from various communities. I want to bring back and contribute new items to this community.”
Bethel is “deeply invested” in the Douglas County School System, where he has worked since 2013, and the community. He has lived in Douglas County since 2006.
“I was living in Douglas County but working in another school system,” Bethel said. “I wanted to live and work and raise my kids here. I want to give to the place where my family is living.”
Bethel taught at New Manchester High where he eventually was chosen the school system’s teacher of the year.
He would go on to be picked as the state’s top educator.
Bethel currently serves as the K-12 Science, STEM and Computer Science Coordinator for DCSS.
In addition, he is serving as interim assistant principal at Factory Shoals Middle School.
He said being back in the school building has been a delight.
“Being in the school is where you make the most difference,” Bethel said. “That is where the magic happens.”
Leadership Georgia is a yearlong program that educates members on issues facing different parts of the state.
To be accepted into the program, applicants must be nominated by their local Chamber of Commerce president, a Georgia Chamber of Commerce board member, their local leadership program president, or an alumni of Leadership Georgia.
Then, they must fill out an application, and the top 63 are chosen to participate in the program.
“Leadership Georgia is extremely selective so it is a tremendous honor to be chosen,” said Bethel. “I look forward to bouncing ideas around with this year’s cadre of talented decision makers while learning about the challenges and solutions at work in other areas of the state.”
Bethel said representing the county in the prestigious program will help him achieve his goal of better serving the community.
“The most exciting parts will be representing the proud success of Douglas County and returning with fresh ideas to make our school system and our community even more amazing,” said Bethel.
