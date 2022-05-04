This is Douglas: Couple pursuing dreams as restaurant owners

Nathan and Chrystal Cherry’s house was always the gathering spot for family and friends for celebrations.
Nathan would work the outside grill and smoker while his wife was preparing the side dishes in the kitchen.
For years, family and friends had been pushing the couple to open a catering and food service business.
Two years ago, they decided to take that leap of faith, despite the pandemic, and sell their food to the public.
With permission from Sam’s Club, the couple setup business — Smokin’ Cherry's BBQ — in the parking lot.
It seemed an automatic hit as word got out, especially on social media.
“We had people come from all around the Atlanta area, and some from Alabama,” Chyrstal said. “It has been somewhat overwhelming.”
The couple is now expanding the business — again — as they are the new owners of the building that used to house Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q.
Renovations are expected to be completed soon as they will open the business later this month.
“Kind of nervous, but very excited about the opportunity,” Chrystal said. “We are in a good location. It is prime for everything.”
Family members will come from their native South Carolina to help the couple launch their new business.
Last month, the couple was chosen to launch an iHeart Radio radio broadcast that will air Saturday nights to discuss becoming restaurant entrepreneurs.
“Everything is really lining up for us,” Chrystal said. “This is giving us a chance to pursue our dream of owning a restaurant.”
Nathan is expected to leave his job as a regional truck driver to devote his attention full-time to the restaurant.
