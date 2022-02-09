While attending Cornell University, Justin Davis wasn’t sure what career path he wanted to follow.
He had thought about attending medical school and pursuing his childhood dream of being a doctor.
However, after attending a leadership conference he discovered his calling.
An ambassador overheard Davis speaking French to another attendee and approached him about working in foreign affairs for the U.S. State Department.
The ambassador pointed him towards applying for the Thomas R. Pickering Foreign Affairs Fellowship.
Through the funding, Davis graduated from Georgetown University and went to work with the government.
It hasn’t been that big of a surprise for him since his grandmother always taught him about serving others.
Davis grew up around public servants. His grandfather is the late Jessie Davis, a former city councilman, and his uncle is Sam Davis, who was just reelected to the city council.
“It was always about service to my grandmother,” Davis said. “My grandmother and grandfather taught me about being engaged within the community.”
Now, he is serving the global community.
He was the Deputy Task Force Lead for Operation Allies Rescue in Doha, Qatar in September as Afghans were being evacuated out of Kabul.
With a team of diplomats, military personnel and other agencies, the Douglasville native played a large role in OAR, the largest airlift in U.S. history.
“It was a great effort in helping over 70,000 Afghans receive health aide, food and other needs in their transition to the United States.
Davis, a Douglas County High graduate, worked in 100-plus degree heat in the dessert with 14-hour shifts.
“Our efforts were inspiring. We did this in 100-plus degree heat in the middle of the desert,” Davis said. “With little more than duct tape, Whats App, white boards, and plenty of caffeine after working 14-hour days every day for two weeks plus. It was truly a heroic effort, and as one of my colleagues quoted it was a ‘miracle in the desert’.”
Davis helped provide food and water, screened and cleared evacuees, delivered medical care, including delivering babies, escorted passengers onto planes, reunited separated families, comforted the frightened, tracked incoming and outgoing evacuees, provided interpretation services, entertained kids, reported on American efforts, and coordinated with Qatari counterparts.
Davis said they operated like a small embassy for OAR.
“I was inspired by the actions of my colleagues,” he said. “Each of us brought our respective knowledge, skills, and attitudes to bear in our efforts. Our skills saved lives, empowered the disenfranchised, promoted prosperity and security, reunited families, and prevented disaster. I am a firm believer, more so after this experience, that the State Department sits in a unique place in our establishment; it interfaces with an unrelenting, busy, innovative, uncertain, and vibrant world.”
And for Davis, it all started in Douglasville by watching and listening to his grandmother, Beulah Davis.
“I often think about my grandmother,” Davis said. “It took a village to raise me, and that village was Douglasville. I was represented more than myself. Everything is possible when you help serve others.”
Davis thanks his wife, Chrishaden, who stayed back in the states with their then five-month old son, Evans.
“This calling was bigger than me,” Davis said.
Davis said he hasn’t ruled out a possible future in politics in following his grandfather and uncle.
“I would love to come back and be on the ground as maybe an activist or in the political landscape. I would love to give back to a community that has meant so much to me.”
