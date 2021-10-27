When Aaron Smith got out of the Army in the early 2000s, he was looking for an occupation that would help him serve the area he grew up in.
Smith decided to join the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
He believed in the work that he was doing so much that he convinced his father to also become a deputy.
The elder Smith has since retired, but Aaron Smith is in his 15th year of service to the county.
“I was looking to do something similar to what I did in the military,” Smith said. “I wanted to help the community.”
He is going into his fourth year of working with the K-9 unit, and Smith recently got a new dog, Cezar.
Smith spent 10 weeks in middle Georgia training with Cezar, which will be used for narcotics and also tracking.
Cezar is a 2-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer.
The first day on the job, Cezar, proved his value to the sheriff’s office.
A call came in about an 11-year-old running away at a middle school.
Within 15 minutes, Cezar helped deputies find the youth.
“He wasn’t even fully trained yet,” Smith said. “It was amazing.”
Lt. Ryan Cadwell, who is over the K-9 Unit, said having Cezar gives the sheriff’s office more flexibility when it comes to finding missing persons.
“I’m not really comfortable putting the other several dogs out their tracking missing people,” Cadwell said. “The dogs don’t know the difference between a missing person or a suspect we are tracking. Cezar is more of a social animal.”
Unlike the other K-9s, citizens can interact with Cezar. He will be used at community outreach events.
“The first thing most kids want to do when they see one of the dogs is rub it,” Cadwell said. “You can’t with the other dogs. Cezar will interact.”
The vendor where the sheriff’s office purchases their dogs matches the deputy with an animal they think is compatible to their personality. The deputy is interviewed by the vendor before they search for the dog.
Cezar was supposed to go to another purchaser, but they backed out.
When Cadwell made the call to the vendor, they told him Cezar would be a good fit for Smith.
“They knew Deputy Smith from previously getting him a dog,” Cadwell said. “When I told them the dog was for him, they immediately said we had the perfect fit. It didn’t take long to make the transition.”
Smith said he is excited to see what Cezar can do for the community.
“He has the ability to do well for us,” Smith said. “I’m excited. He is ready to go.”
