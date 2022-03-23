This is Douglas: Edwin Ford has grown his ministry through helping others

Like many college football players, Edwin Ford had NFL dreams.
However, an injury going into his senior season at Savannah State pretty much put an end to those aspirations.
Ford’s backup plan of coaching high school never materialized and he went into law enforcement.
He eventually ended up in Douglasville, and is now pastoring his own church.
It was a career path to ministry that Ford never thought he would take.
“I fought it for a long time,” said Ford, the senior pastor at Crossroads For Life Ministries. “I didn’t want to preach, I wanted to be a football player.”
The youngest of seven siblings with two brothers and a sister that were called to preach, Ford got an up-close view of what going into the ministry was like.
“I saw how hard it was,” he said. “I went as far away from it as I could, but God kept calling me.”
When he took a job as a probation officer in Douglas County, Ford began to get the urge to spread the gospel.
He had a humble beginning in building a successful, community-based church on Veterans Memorial Highway.
Ford began by holding Bible study in his Smyrna townhouse for a few friends.
At times, he said, there would be no one there but him and some empty chairs.
“People often ask me now what kind of pressure do I feel in speaking in front of hundreds of people,” he grinned. “I tell them the pressure for me was preaching to several empty chairs in my living room when I first started.”
Ford and his family have grown Crossroads for Life Ministries into a thriving church that has several outreach programs.
He is often called on to deliver the prayer before government meetings, programs and as part of the county’s National Day of Prayer lineup.
“I’m so humbled now for anybody to come hear me speak,” Ford said. “Some people feel entitled. I always see myself as a football
player that preaches. I
have that same attitude
and passion that I did when I played in high school
and college.”
A standout at Tompkins High in Savannah, Ford earned a scholarship to nearby Savannah State as a fullback.
He was a college teammate of NFL Hall of Fame inductee Shannon Sharpe.
When Sharpe was enshrined into the Hall of Fame, Ford was one of four former teammates invited.
Ford said his background in law enforcement helps with the church’s prison outreach and homeless ministries.
“What better background and training than what I retired from,” he said. “How can you understand people unless you have sat where they are now. It has been
the foundation of my life
and ministry.”
Ford ended up in Douglasville after applying for a probation officer job.
He was working as a correctional officer in Savannah when he saw the job listing.
“I had never heard of Douglasville until 1993,” he grinned. “I thought it was Douglas, Georgia, in Coffee County before I pulled out a map.”
Ford said he feels an obligation to be involved in the county.
“I grew up with Douglas County,” Ford said. “This has become home for me. It has been a career for me. I started my career and family here. I’ve become a part of the community. God has a plan for Douglasville.”
