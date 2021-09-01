This is Douglas: Freemans moved to Douglas for low crime, good schools

When Richard Freeman moved back to the Atlanta area after accepting the head football coaching position at Morehouse College, he was looking for an area for his young family to move to.
With his football coaching duties demanding a lot of time, Freeman wanted a safe area that had a good education system.
He also wanted it to be close enough for a short commute for his wife, Kimm, who was a pharmacist in Cobb County.
The Freemans decided on Douglas County. They have lived here for the last 15 years with their two children.
“We wanted a good school system and a low crime area,” said Freeman, an Atlanta native. “I knew I wasn’t going to be home much during the season because of my job. I wanted somewhere safe for my family.”
Prior to moving to Atlanta, Freeman was defensive coordinator at Lane College in Tennessee, which was a 45-minute drive from Kimm’s hometown in Memphis.
“I made the commute everyday while we were there,” he said. “When we moved here, I wanted somewhere close for my wife.”
Freeman, who has experienced unprecedented success at the all-male school, said he has been happy with his decision to move to Douglas County.
“From the education to the sports programs, I’ve been happy,” he said.
Freeman’s son, Rich IV, plays varsity football at Douglas County, where he is a sophomore. The couple’s daughter, Reagan, is freshman at the school.
“The rec league has been great for my kids,” Freeman said.
On Saturday, the Morehouse Tigers will open the season on the road at West Alabama.
It will be the team’s first game since the 2019 season since the 2020 season was postponed due to the pandemic.
“It was extremely tough not having football last year,” Freeman said. “I’m a creature of habit as most coaches are.”
With a lot of free time on his hands, Freeman said his wife talked him into going back to school to get his master’s degree. He enrolled in online classes at Georgia College, and finished his degree.
Another blessing in disguise for Freeman due to the pandemic was that he got to spend more time with his family.
He was able to attend Douglas County High football games where he saw his son play on the varsity team.
“It was a pivotal time for him, and I was able to be in the stands,” Freeman said. “My daughter plays travel basketball and I was able to go to the games. It was awesome seeing my son play his first varsity games. It brought back memories of when I played my first high school game.”
Freeman starred at Atlanta’s Crim High and earned a scholarship to Tennessee State in Nashville.
He was captain his senior year and made honorable mention all-conference.
Freeman and Kimm met during their freshmen year at the school.
“We haven’t been able to shake loose from each other ever since,” Freeman grinned.
And the couple has grown roots in the Douglasville community.
