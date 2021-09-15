Douglasville Police Det. Andre Futch calls it a special feeling to serve the community where he lives.
As a member of law enforcement, Futch wants to make the city and county a safe place for him and his wife, Ebony, to raise their three children.
Both are military veterans, who moved to the county 15 years ago.
“When we were looking for somewhere to settle down, this looked to be a very nice place,” Futch said. “It is a quiet place.”
Futch is trying to do his part to keep it that way.
He has been on the Douglasville Police force for five years, and is currently a detective in the criminal investigation division.
Futch, a Savannah native, said he was attracted to law enfor- cement as a way of making a difference.
He served 11 years in the Air Force and was stationed at Dobbins Air Base in Marietta. Ebony is an Army veteran.
“We looked at a few places to live, but I was attracted to Douglas County,” Futch said.
He said he is trying to change the narrative that some people have about police officers.
“It is something that I wanted to do,” Futch said. “At the time I joined, there was a dislike for police in this environment. I wanted to change up the narrative. I wanted people to know that there are good people out here. I wanted to let people know that at the end of the day, we are just like the rest of the citizens in the community.”
He said he likes the community policing feel of the Douglasville department, and the way it engages the community.
“We want to treat people with respect,” Futch said. “We have to get the youth involved to show them what we are about. We have show them that we are not robots. I want to make sure this community is safe for my family to feel comfortable.”
Futch said growing with the changes in the community is a top priority.
“My goal is to keep this area in a good place,” he said. “I just want to make it better.”
