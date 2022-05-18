This is Douglas: Gibson looks to get involved in Douglasville community

The Rev. Gregory Gibson has spent most of his pastoral career in the Virgin Islands.
He admits there are some cultural differences, but the Barbados native is looking forward to his time as pastor of the Saint Julian’s Episcopal Church on Stewart Mill Road in Douglasville.
“So far, everything is going well,” Gibson said. “I’ve gotten good response from people in the community and church.”
Gibson is familiar with Georgia as he has traveled to the state about four times a year the past four years.
“I’m not a stranger to the state,” he said. “It is a different culture. I have to get used to driving a little further for things. My goal is to get involved in the community once I get settled down.”
He has visited the Church Street Farmer’s Market, and is looking into maybe coaching soccer.
For now, he is looking to continue to grow Saint Julian’s, especially when it comes to the youth and younger adult population.
“I look to strengthening some of our ministries in the youth and young adult ages,” he said. “I want to get more boys and girls involved and have a mentoring program.”
A business owner and photographer and graphic artist, Gibson was called to the ministry 15 years ago.
He said after some soul-searching, he knew being a religious leader was his calling.
“I’ve always been involved in the church,” he said. “I took a brief hiatus to do some soul-searching. I knew I wanted to remain in the church. I’ve been a youth leader.”
He calls Manchester City his favorite soccer team.
In addition to maybe coaching soccer during his spare time, Gibson also wants to get involved with civic groups in the area.
He and his wife, Anthia, has two children. Their daughter is a teacher and member of the Air National Guard in St. Croix while their son is a college student in Virginia.
