This is Douglas: Hinchman garners national recognition

Winston native Jason Hinchman received some national recognition for his prowess as one of the country’s top collegiate sluggers.
In addition to being named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week, Hinchman was named the Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week as well.
The former Alexander High standout is a senior outfielder at Tennessee Tech, a Div. I school in Cookeville.
During the past week in a win over North Alabama and a three-game series sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne, Hinchman hit .550 and scored six runs.
He also had three doubles and 10 RBI while hitting a homer in each of the four games.
With the win, Tennessee Tech improves to 10-0 on the season, and is currently one of five remaining undefeated Div. I teams in the country.
This is the second-best start in program history.
Hinchman is in his fifth season at Tennessee Tech after his 2020 junior season was cut short because of the pandemic.
During that 15-game season, Hinchman was off to a hot start with six home runs and 13 RBIs before all NCAA sports shut down.
In 142 collegiate games, Hinchman has 49 home runs with 131 RBIs and a .293 career batting average.
Hinchman’s most productive season was in 2019 when he was one of the top home run hitters in the country. He had 24, the second-most in the country and second-most in Golden Eagles history for a single season.
He played first base the first couple years of his collegiate career before switching to the outfield.
Hinchman sits just one homer away from becoming just the fifth Golden Eagle to tally 50 in a career, and three from passing recent TTU Sports Hall of Fame inductee A.J. Kirby-Jones (2008-10) for fourth. The program and OVC record of 62 bombs is held by Tech greats Kevin Strohschein (2016-19) and Zach Stephens (2011-14).
