For most educators, students who embrace reading and writing from early-on is something they welcome. Douglasville fourth-grader Zuri English is just that type of student, but beyond that, she doesn’t just read and write, she’s also published a book on Amazon.
The book titled “The Missing Letter” takes children on a whimsical journey of locating one letter of the alphabet that suddenly went missing.
“Letter C has gone missing and all her letter friends are searching frantically to find her. In a colorful game of hide ‘n seek, the letter friends make many amazing discoveries. Learn new sounds, words, and letters as we search for Letter C!” according to the book’s description on Amazon.com.
Zuri originally wrote the story “The Missing Letter” while in kindergarten at Holly Springs Elementary School in the spring of 2018. Her teacher at the time submitted the story to a writing competition.
Zuri subsequently won First Place for the DCSS Young Georgia Authors — Kindergarten and Second Place for the Metro RESA Young Georgia Author Award.
With some help from parents Tyrico and N’Jere, they paired the story with illustrations and were able to have the book published. The illustrations were created by Whimsical Designs by CJ. The book was published by Scribe Tribe Publishing.
The book uses colorful scenes and cartoon-like characters to encourage students to practice sight words, color words and beginning reading skills. The Missing Letter, was officially released in 2021.
According to Zuri’s bio information posted at amazon.com.
“Zuri is a talented 9-year-old author who resides in Georgia. Her writing goal is to translate her creative ideas and imagery into stories that all kids will enjoy reading as much as she does! She began reading at an early age and quickly developed a love for writing her own stories. She was inspired to write the award-winning story, “The Missing Letter” when she was only a kindergartener! When Zuri isn’t writing, she enjoys gymnastics, drawing, painting, and lots and lots of reading!”
Tyrico and N’Jere, who responded by email, said the school has always celebrated the educational achievements of their students.
“The principal, staff, teachers and students were very excited and supportive. Many of the teachers remember when she wrote the story and won the award and were just as excited to see the book come to fruition.”
Minda Trexler, principal at Holly Springs Elementary, also responded by email to a request for comment.
“Kerry Harbin, our media specialist, notified the staff of Zuri’s amazing accomplishment and it came as no surprise,” Trexler said. “It’s our intention to spotlight Zuri’s work in January, by having her read to students, much like we do with other authors who visit our media center. Of course, as her very proud principal, I immediately asked Zuri if she would autograph my copy when it came in from Amazon!”
“Zuri loves reading, writing and drawing and hopes to one day become an artist. She hopes that everyone enjoys reading the story as much as she enjoyed writing it!” said Tyrico and N’Jere.
Zuri’s Facebook page is ZLoves2Write.
