Family-owned Hwy. 78 Body Shop located at 10330 Veterans Memorial Hwy., in Lithia Springs has operated since 1962 and six decades later, they’re still at it.
Matt and Lisa Wilson run the business now. Her father-in-law Morris and his brother Guy were backyard auto mechanics in the ’60s and got busy enough with it that they decided to open a shop, said Lisa Wilson, who spoke by phone.
Their son and daughter — both 20-somethings — also work at the shop and will carry the torch when Matt and Lisa retire and will for make a third generation to run the business.
The shop focuses on collision work, not car maintenance and they stick to that road, she said.
For most motorists the best therapy for getting over an auto accident, regardless of whose fault it was, is getting the vehicle repaired, getting it back and loving the result.
As their Facebook page notes,
“We are family owned, and operated since 1962. We accept all insurance companies, and would love to repair your vehicle. Please remember, it’s your choice BY LAW who repairs your vehicle. We meet by accident.”
Nowadays body shops can virtually rebuild an automobile as well as it was off the assembly line, if not better, limited only by the financial considerations involved.
One review on the shop’s Facebook page was testimony to this.
“They finished the work promptly and kept me informed throughout the process. My car looks better now than before the accident,” a customer wrote.
“Anything can be repaired but it depends on what an insurance company are willing to pay for; they usually pay only up to 75% of a car’s value,” Wilson said.
To work their magic there are 11 employees, about seven of them do the auto work and the rest are office staff.
Wilson said there have been no significant glitches over the years for the business, though not unlike many business affected with supply-line issues during COVID, they experienced their version of that.
“Trying to get parts during COVID slowed down — but otherwise our work load really didn’t slow down much,” she said.
While Hwy. 78 is on Facebook, most of their promotion happens like it did around the time the business started in 1962. So it’s still the best form of advertising, which is a lot of good old fashioned word-of-mouth referrals.
“Most of our work is repeat customers and people sending their grandchildren, and neighbors,” she said.
Hwy. 78 Body Shop is open five days and week, closed on weekends.
