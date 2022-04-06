THIS IS DOUGLAS: Irving Hawkins was attracted to nice homes, amenities in Douglas County

Irving Hawkins frequently visited friends that lived in Douglasville while living in his native state of Maryland.
When the opportunity happened for Hawkins to transfer to the area with his family, he jumped on it.
In 2006, Hawkins moved his wife, daughter, mother and mother-in-law to Douglasville after transferring with his job at Bank of America.
“Every time we visited friends who lived here, we noticed how much more this area had to offer than our neighborhood in Maryland,” Hawkins said. “Douglasville has beautiful homes with large lots, plus amenities like wonderful parks and community events and friendly people, and everything is so convenient. We just knew we wanted to live here.”
After opening a branch on Camp Creek Parkway, he took a job with Delta Air Lines before retiring in 2020.
The Maryland transplant then accepted a job with Delta Community Credit Union as the first manager of its Douglasville branch, which opened last March.
Hawkins said opening a branch in Douglasville has helped serve the needs of its local customers.
It is estimated that more than 12,000 members live in the area.
Hawkins manages a team of 10 employees at the branch on Chapel Hill Road that includes tellers and member service agents.
Hawkins' love for the area has helped him get involved in many activities around the county including as an emcee for a local basketball tournament games hosted by radio station 104.5, and as a guest speaker for groups like Businesswomen of Douglasville, and the Chamber of Commerce.
He’s invested in the community, and hopes to do more in the future.
“This area has it all, plus convenient access to everything I need,” he added. “And, it’s on track for continued growth—just like Delta Community—and I think that is very exciting.”
